Notes on Booker T and Big E

– Big E comments on his disappointment with his WWE Championship reign:

“I wanted it to be a five-course meal, and it was more of an appetizer. I’m overly critical of my work to begin with, so I wouldn’t say I was happy with it. My hope was to knock it out of the park, and I fell a bit short. So it’s motivating to start that climb back. I’m not comfortable being just a guy on the roster. I’m not good with going back to the way it was before.

I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed to see it end that way. And it’s not anything against Brock. Brock is a very special athlete, human and performer. There is no shame in losing to Brock Lesnar. I took a moment to soak in the sadness. The highs of winning, like at Money in the Bank or cashing in, those are incredible. But the lows suck, too. And that’s motivation to fuel me.”

– Speaking of Big E, Booker T comments on him:

“I think Big E is going to be in this business for at least 5 to perhaps 8-10 more years, maybe, in this business, not the WWE, but in the business. He has a chance to grow over this time and become the performer he wants to be.”-

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)