LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look at how Bron Breakker captured the NXT Title from Tommaso Ciampa in the New Year’s Evil main event last Tuesday. We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined a ringside by Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and Samantha Irvin interviews new NXT Champion Bron Breakker. The sirens start up and out comes Breakker to a pop. Breakker hits the ring and raises the NXT Title in the air.

Some fans chant “you deserve it!” while others respond “no he don’t!” in response. Breakker thanks Tommaso Ciampa and praises him as a top performer and an outstanding human being. Breakker says most didn’t see it but Ciampa grabbed his neck after the match and told him this is his time, and then exited the ring to pay respects to his father, Rick Steiner, who was here for the first time. Fans bark for Rick. Breakker knows he has big shoes to fill but he’s here to do it for the fans.

Breakker says if anyone in the back wants to come challenge him, just know that every day you show up to train, he’s already training, when you show up to watch film, he’s already watched it, and he’s the first to show up, because he’s NXT Champion. Breakker says he’s ready to prove why he won the title each and every week. He drops the mic and exits the ring, raising the NXT Title in the air.

Breakker poses at ringside for the crowd but the music interrupts and out comes Legado del Fantasma – Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. They have a brief staredown before Breakker heads to the back and Legado del Fantasma heads to the ring.

Santos Escobar vs. Xyon Quinn

Santos Escobar waits in the ring while Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde stand by. The music hits and out comes Xyon Quinn. The winner of this match will leave with Elektra Lopez at his side.

The bell rings and Quinn unloads on Escobar to start. We see Lopez watching the match from the platform above the crowd. Quinn works Escobar around the ring and unloads in the corner now, rocking him with a headbutt. Quinn beats Escobar down with elbow strikes. Quinn scoops Escobar and launches him face-first into a top turnbuckle, dazing Escobar. Quinn grounds Escobar now but he quickly fights up to his feet.

Quinn grinds Escobar’s face across the top rope as fans do dueling chants. Quinn continues dominate Escobar, putting him down in the corner again. Lopez looks on from her platform as we go to commercial.

The picture-in-picture commercial shows how the two brawled at ringside during the break, using the announce table and Escobar turned it around. Mendoza and Wilde also got involved at ringside. Escobar rammed Quinn into the edge of the apron and brought the action back into the ring. Escobar focuses on Quinn’s leg now. Escobar breaks the submission and kicks Quinn around the ring now, beating him down in the corner. We come back from the break Escobar continues to control Quinn. Escobar runs and charges with a strike into Quinn’s knee, bringing him back down.

The referee checks on Quinn but Escobar covers for a 2 count. Escobar kicks the hurt leg and drags him to the corner, then drops down on the leg again. Escobar talks some trash in Quinn’s face and works him over some more. Quinn tries to fight back but Escobar traps him in the corner with his leg on the middle rope, then charges in with a big dropkick to the hurt leg as Lopez looks on from ringside now, no longer on her platform.

Escobar with a big chop and enziguri kick in the corner. Escobar charges but Quinn explodes out of the corner and levels him. Quinn headbutts Escobar to the mat, then hits a shoulder thrust in the corner. Quinn tosses Escobar across the ring, and nails a running thrust into the corner. Quinn scoops Escobar on his shoulders but Wilde distracts from the apron, allowing Escobar to dump Quinn from behind, sending him to the floor.

Escobar scoops Quinn on his shoulders but Lopez walks over and stares at him. He puts Quinn down and has some words with Lopez. Quinn comes from behind and sends Escobar back in. Quinn is briefly distracted by Lopez, but he turns around to Escobar going for a suicide dive. Quinn meets him at the ropes with a big right hand.

Lopez rubs on Quinn’s chest now, distracting him again. Quinn nods at her and turns back around to face the ring but Lopez kicks him low from behind. Mendoza rolls Quinn back into the ring and Escobar finishes him off with the Phantom Driver for the pin to win.

Winner: Santos Escobar

– After the match, the music hits as Legado del Fantasma poses together in the middle of the ring. We go to replays. Quinn looks on from the mat as Legado del Fantasma celebrates at ringside.

– Tony D’Angelo is backstage with a promo for Pete Dunne ahead of their “Crowbar on a Pole” match. D’Angelo tried to be nice and let Dunne off with just a broken hand, but Dunne came back at him and that was a big mistake. D’Angelo says that was a big mistake as all he wanted was a little mouthpiece, a souvenir from WarGames, but tonight, like his dog, Dunne will learn that Tony D is in charge.

– We see how Grayson Waller attacked AJ Styles on RAW, to force the DQ in his match against Austin Theory. Styles vs. Waller will headline tonight’s show.

– We get a vignette on Corey Grimes and how he’s going straight to the moon and chasing gold in 2022. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see video of NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose at a pool-side photo shoot. She brags about her win at New Year’s Evil and how hot she is, telling everyone to keep staring because she knows you will.

Damon Kemp vs. Cameron Grimes

We go back to the ring and Damon Kemp is wrapping his entrance. This is Bobby Steveson, brother to Gable Steveson. Out next comes Cameron Grimes.

The bell rings and they go at it. Kemp goes for a takedown and ends up getting it. Fans chant “to the moon!” as Grimes tries to avoid another takedown. Grimes with some arm drags now.

We see Malcolm Bivens watching from the entrance-way now. Kemp works Grimes over on the mat but Grimes kips-up. Grimes rocks Kemp with big forearms and a kick to the chest. Kemp sends Grimes into the corner but Grimes elbows him. Grimes comes off the top but Kemp catches him in a belly-to-belly suplex. Kemp with a Sleeper attempt now but Grimes breaks free and clotheslines him. Grimes mounts some offense and nails a running dropkick in the corner.

Grimes goes to the top and hits a big crossbody. Grimes rallies the crowd from the corner now, then goes for the Cave-In and connects for the pin to win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, Grimes stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Grimes yells at the camera about being the man around here and coming for the gold. He exits the ring and plays to the crowd as they cheer him on.

– Joe Gacy and Harland are backstage now. Gacy sends their sincerest gratitude to the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament Committee for allowing them to participate in tonight’s Dusty Classic player-in match. He says this is an opportunity that will not be taken lightly or squandered. Gacy says to allow he and Harland to participate in a historic event like this is something they will remember for the rest of their lives, and they plan to use this platform to demonstrate that no matter anyone’s size or experience, everyone has an equal opportunity to be involved in The Dusty Cup. Gacy tells Malik Blade and Edris Enofe that they will be in a safe space when they step in the ring with them, and while they may be rivals tonight, Harland wants them to know that this does not make them rivals for life. Back to commercial

