Impact to host show at WrestleMania weekend as part of WrestleCon

Following ROH’s announcement that they will be running a show on the eve of WrestleMania, Impact Wrestling also announced a show for the same day as part of WrestleCon.

Impact will be hosting a show at the Fairmont Hotel on Friday, April 1 at 9PM, the same location where WrestleCon will be held. This will be a separate ticketed event from WrestleCon or the SuperFan ticket that is currently available. More information will be available at WrestleCon.com.

The Impact show will be preceded by a New Japan Strong television taping set for the same location and date but an earlier start time of 5PM.

WrestleMania weekend is starting to look a lot like pre-pandemic Mania weekend with several promotions announcing shows to take advantage of the thousands of fans who will be in attendance for the two-night WrestleMania.