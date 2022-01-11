Fourth Chris Jericho cruise postponed to 2023

The fourth Chris Jericho cruise Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea which was set to sail on March 14 has been postponed to 2023.

Titled The Four Leaf Clover, the new sailing date has been set to February 2, 2023 and will go through February 6 aboard the Norwegian Pearl, leaving Miami, Florida to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.

The reasons behind the postponement were the current coronavirus pandemic and the quick turnaround from the last cruise, which was in October. Demand was less this time around and after getting feedback and looking at options it was decided to have no cruise in 2022 and move everything to next year.

All booked guests were sent an email with next steps today while those who wish to join the 2023 cruise can check out chrisjerichocruise.com for more announcements. Refunds for current customers will be processed till January 25 if you submit a request.