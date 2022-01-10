Spoilers for IMPACT Wrestling Taping Results

Here are the full spoilers from Sunday’s IMPACT Wrestling tapings in Dallas. Credit to Marvin Pruitt.

* In a match taped for BTI, Black Taurus defeated Matthew Rehwoldt.

* In a match taped for BTI, Jordynne Grace defeated Lady Frost to retain the Digital Media Championship. Matt Cardona came out after to confront Grace, pointing to the title.

* Scott D’Amore announced they would be back in Dallas, Texas for WrestleCon on April 1.

* W. Morrissey is out and cuts a promo on Moose. He wants a rematch for the title. Moose appears on the screen and denies Morrissey, saying he is giving someone else a title match.

* The ROH rogue group came out and jumped D’Lo at the announce table. They ended up putting him through a table, taking him out of commission for the remainder of the taping.