Spoilers for IMPACT Wrestling Taping Results
Here are the full spoilers from Sunday’s IMPACT Wrestling tapings in Dallas. Credit to Marvin Pruitt.
* In a match taped for BTI, Black Taurus defeated Matthew Rehwoldt.
* In a match taped for BTI, Jordynne Grace defeated Lady Frost to retain the Digital Media Championship. Matt Cardona came out after to confront Grace, pointing to the title.
* Scott D’Amore announced they would be back in Dallas, Texas for WrestleCon on April 1.
* W. Morrissey is out and cuts a promo on Moose. He wants a rematch for the title. Moose appears on the screen and denies Morrissey, saying he is giving someone else a title match.
* The ROH rogue group came out and jumped D’Lo at the announce table. They ended up putting him through a table, taking him out of commission for the remainder of the taping.