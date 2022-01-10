Spoiler: Title change at Impact tapings

Deonna Purrazzo is your new ROH Women’s World Champion.

Purrazzo became the new champion by defeating Rok-C at Sunday’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Dallas. Ian Riccaboni and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary for the match.

The title change makes Purrazzo the second ROH Women’s World Champion. Rok-C became the inaugural champion by defeating Miranda Alize in the finals of a 15-woman tournament back at Death Before Dishonor XVIII on September 12.

Purrazzo has not wrestled for ROH since losing to Kelly Klein at the May 13, 2018 ROH TV tapings. Before Sunday’s taping, Rok-C had just four title defenses since winning the strap back in September – over Laynie Luck at a Warrior Wrestling Sweet 16 event on October 16, over Gia Scott on the November 26 edition of ROH TV, over Willow at Final Battle, and over Holidead on the December 24 edition of ROH TV.

The ROH vs. Impact storyline began at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view this past Saturday when the ROH Rogue Group (PCO, The OGK, Vincent) attacked several Impact stars following the 10-Man Hardcore War. That storyline continued in a major way at Sunday’s TV tapings. You can click here for full spoilers from those tapings.

ROH is currently on a hiatus, but the promotion remains alive as ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham is defending the title on various shows, including at Saturday’s Hard To Kill event, where he retained over Chris Sabin. ROH announced today that they will return to action with Supercard of Honor during WrestleMania 38 Weekend. You can click here for those details.

Impact has not announced when the Purrazzo vs. Rok-C match will air as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.