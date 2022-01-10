Sasha Banks appearing in ESPN college football championship opening segment

Sasha Banks is set to star in ESPN’s opening segment to kick off the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama, according to Variety. The game will air tonight at 8pm ET via ESPN and the ESPN app.

The segment features Banks as a futuristic superhero who sparks the start of the game using the final piece of confetti from last year’s game in Miami, to the teams running out on the field this year in Indianapolis.

“It’s been such an honor, I feel like everybody who has been working on the set, and the whole team have been so incredible… to walk in and to just feel so welcome, and just to see everything, and I was just like, it was amazing,” Banks said. “I love the outfit, I love the concept, and it just fit me so well.”

This is the latest collaboration between WWE and ESPN. They previously collaborated when Big E voiced the introductions for ESPN’s promo for the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder fight back in October. Also, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg joined College GameDay as the celebrity guest picker for the Georgia-Michigan game on December 31. ESPN’s Creative Content Unit produced tonight’s segment with Banks.

WWE announced over the weekend that Banks is expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks after suffering a foot injury at last Sunday’s WWE live event in Fayetteville, NC. She suffered a bruised calcaneus bone, and is currently at home recovering and undergoing physical therapy. There is no word on when the ESPN segment was filmed.

