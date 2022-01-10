ROH announces Supercard of Honor for April 1 in Garland, Texas

Ring of Honor announced that their first live event back after their restart will take place on Friday, April 1, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Starting at 7PM ET, the show will go head-to-head with the live Smackdown in downtown Dallas.

Titled Supercard of Honor, this event will take advantage of the thousands of fans who will be in town for WrestleMania and will also give everyone a peek of what the future of ROH will look like.

The company paused operations last month and released everyone from their respective contract with the idea that moving forward, everyone will work their shows on a per-appearance basis rather than offering long-term deals.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, January 21 at 11AM ET for HonorClub members, and Friday, January 28 at 11AM ET for the general public.

The Curtis Culwell Center is around 25 miles from downtown Dallas.