Former WWE tag team champion injured at the Impact tapings

PWInsider.com is reporting that during the Impact tapings held yesterday in Dallas, Charlie Haas, who was making his debut, was injured and had to be stretchered out.

The 49-year-old, best known for his run in WWE as part of Team Angle with Shelton Benjamin, was knocked out cold during a segment following his match which was taped as the main event of the show.

Medics were brought out and Haas needed to be stretchered in what was described as a very scary moment for those involved.

The former WWE Tag Team champion eventually got his bearings back and was moving around backstage following the show.

Haas worked for WWE between 2000 and 2005 and then had another stint from 2006 to 2010. He wrestled for various independent promotions in the meantime and also for ROH until he announced somewhat of a retirement. He returned to the ring in 2020 after a two-year break from wrestling.