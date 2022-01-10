“Doctor of Style” Slick and Barry Darsow added to WrestleCon 2022

Demolition is now complete as Smash, also known as Barry Darsow, has been added to Wrestlecon 2022 during Wrestlemania weekend in Dallas. He joins Bill Eadie, ‘Ax’, who was added over the weekend. It was announced that Slick will also be part of the event.

* Mike Rotunda

* Ted Dibiase

* Bill Eadie

* Barry Darsow

* Slick

* Ron Simmons

* Marina Shafir

* Kurt Angle

* Bull Nakano

* Barbie Blank

* Atsushi Onita

* Mickie James

* Ultimo Dragon

* Al Snow

* Sonny Onoo

* Sam Houston

* Nick Aldis

* Debra McMichael

* The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express

* Tommy Rich

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Angelina Love

* Brooke Adams

* Windham Rotunda

* Killer Kross

* Scarlett Bordeaux

* Chelsea Green

* Maria Kanellis-Bennett

* Swoggle

* Brutus Beefcake

* Matt Cardona

* Brian Myers

* Velvet Sky

* Ted Dibiase Jr

* The Honky Tonk Man