AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 4,236 tickets and there are 2,871 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

CM Punk vs. Wardlow

Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin

Interim TNT Champion Sammy Guevara vs. Daniel Garcia