2021 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Tag team of the year?

RKBro (24%, 113 Votes)

Lucha Bros (21%, 97 Votes)

FTR (19%, 86 Votes)

Usos (13%, 62 Votes)

Young Bucks (12%, 56 Votes)

Good Brothers (5%, 21 Votes)

New Day (4%, 18 Votes)

Street Profits (2%, 9 Votes)

Total Voters: 462

Past winners:

2020: FTR

2019: The Undisputed Era

2018: The Undisputed Era

2017: The Usos

2016: The New Day

2015: reDRagon

2014: The Usos