Starz Wrestling Drama Heels being released on DVD in February

Lionsgate Entertainment has announced that Heels: The Complete First Season will hit DVD on February 15. The hit wrestling-themed drama show was recently renewed for a second season.

The wrestling-themed series was created by Michael Waldron and stars Stephen Amell (TV’s Arrow), Alexander Ludwig, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, Roxton Garcia and Chris Bauer. Waldron is also the writer and executive producer. Other executive producers include Peter Segal, Julie Yorn, Christopher Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley. Here’s an official synopsis for the series:

“Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) and Ace Space (Alexander Ludwig), war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, someone must play the good guy (Ludwig) and someone must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.”

The DVD set will have the suggested retail price of $34.98.