ROH Stars Invade Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV

A hardcore war erupted at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill, but it’s likely people will only talk about what happened after the match was over. Former ROH wrestlers Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent and PCO invaded Impact Wrestling after the match was over and attacked the winning team. Maria Kanellis soon joined the ROH alumni to pose in the ring.

As for the match itself, Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann and Willie Mack defeated Violent by Design and the Good Brothers after a chaotic match that saw a bevy of weapons, including barbed wire, pipes, tables and more. Eventually Rhino hit the Gore on Anderson that let Heath get the pin. After the match and the subsequent attack, Scott D’Amore said he had no idea what happened but planned to call Baltimore to “find out what the hell was going on.”