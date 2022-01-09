Notes on Matt Striker, Summer Rae, Nick Dinsmore, and more

– According to Dave Meltzer, announcer Matt Striker was let go by Impact Wrestling due to poor performance. Meltzer wrote, “Management wasn’t happy with his performance that this is something that had been in the works for months. There is no word on the replacement but obviously something is in the works since they are doing a PPV and television this week.”

– Pro wrestling legend Strong Kobayashi, 81, passed away on December 31st.

– PWInsider reports that former WWE superstar Nick Dinsmore (Eugene) is putting the finishing touches on an autobiography.

– Summer Rae commented on Twitter ahead of her return at the Royal Rumble…