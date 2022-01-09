Moose says he wants a match with Roman Reigns

Jan 9, 2022 - by James Walsh

Moose sees Mickie James heading to the Royal Rumble, and he says he wants a match with Roman Reigns. The Impact World Champion posted to Twitter on Sunday after he retained his title at last night’s Hard to Kill, writing:

James – the Impact Knockouts Champion – is set to appear in the women’s Rumble.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Savannah Summers

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal