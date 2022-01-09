Baron Von Raschke

Real Name: James Donald Raschke

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 281 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 30, 1940

From: Omaha, Nebraska

Pro Debut: 1966

Retired: 1996

Trained By: Verne Gagne & Mad Dog Vachon

Finishing Move: Brainclaw

Biography

– Raschke was a successful amateur wrestler in his youth

– In 1966, he joined the AWA, working as a referee whilst training for an in-ring career

– On September 16, 1966, ‘Jim Raschke’ defeated Johnny Kace in his debut match

– In 1967, Raschke moved to territories in Canada and the northern US, debuting his Baron Von Raschke character

– On January 31, 1969, Raschke fought Texas Heavyweight Champion Dan Miller to a time-limit draw

– On March 7, 1970, Raschke defeated Dick The Bruiser in a No-DQ Match to win the WWA World Title

– On December 26, 1970, Raschke defeated Bobo Brazil to retain the WWA World Title

– On June 18, 1971, Raschke fought Dick The Bruiser to a double-DQ to retain the WWA World Title

– On July 16, Raschke defeated Ernie Ladd to retain the WWA World Title

– In late 1971, Raschke made a brief tour of Japan with the IWE promotion

– On November 26, 1971, Raschke defeated Dick The Bruiser in a German Death Match to regain the WWA World Title

– On December 10, Raschke defeated Wilbur Snyder to retain the WWA World Title

– On December 26, 1972, Raschke fought The Crusher to a draw to retain the WWA World Title

– On January 25, 1974, Raschke lost a Loser Leaves Town Match to Bob Ellis, ending his fruitful stint with WWA. He would return to the AWA the following month

– On March 21, 1975, Raschke defeated AWA World Champion Verne Gagne by DQ. The duo would wrestle a series of DQ finishes through the rest of the year

– In December 1976, Raschke worked his first matches for the WWWF. He would be a regular for the promotion beginning in early 1977

– In September 1977, Raschke left the WWWF in favour of Mid-Atlantic

– On October 12, 1977, Raschke defeated Ricky Steamboat to win the Mid-Atlantic Television Title. The title would be renamed to the NWA Television Title during this reign

– On January 10, 1978, Raschke defeated Tim Woods to retain the NWA Television Title

– On January 20, Raschke defeated Mr Wrestling to retain the NWA Television Title

– On February 5, Raschke defeated Tiger Conway Jr to retain the NWA Television Title

– On February 28, Raschke defeated Johnny Weaver by DQ to retain the NWA Television Title

– On April 3, Raschke defeated Johnny Weaver to regain the NWA Television Title, having lost it early the previous month. Raschke would retain the title against Weaver in a series of matches throughout April 1978

– On June 14, 1978, Raschke & Greg Valentine defeated Ricky Steamboat & Paul Jones to win the NWA Tag Team Titles

– On July 29, Raschke & Valentine defeated Paul Jones & Mr Wrestling to retain the NWA Tag Team Titles

– On August 24, Raschke & Valentine defeated Dick Murdoch & Tony Atlas to retain the NWA Tag Team Titles

– On October 14, Raschke & Valentine defeated Ricky Steamboat & Paul Jones to retain the NWA Tag Team Titles

– On October 22, Raschke & Valentine defeated Dick Murdoch & Paul Jones to retain the NWA Tag Team Titles

– On October 29, Raschke & Valentine defeated Blackjack Mulligan & Johnny Weaver to retain the NWA Tag Team Titles

– On November 23, Raschke & Valentine defeated Jimmy Snuka & Paul Orndorff to retain the NWA Tag Team Titles

– On April 16, 1979, Raschke & Paul Jones defeated Jimmy Snuka & Paul Orndorff to win the NWA Tag Team Titles

– On April 25, Raschke & Jones defeated Snuka & Orndorff to retain the NWA Tag Team Titles

– On May 29, Raschke & Jones defeated Snuka & Orndorff in a Cage Match to retain the NWA Tag Team Titles

– On July 3, Raschke & Jones defeated Ric Flair & Jim Brunzell to retain the NWA Tag Team Titles

– On July 21, Raschke & Jones defeated Ric Flair & Ricky Steamboat in a Lumberjack Match to retain the NWA Tag Team Titles

– On August 22, 1979, Raschke & Jones defeated Ric Flair & Blackjack Mulligan to regain the NWA Tag Team Titles

– On October 22, 1979, Raschke & Jones defeated Jay Youngblood & Ricky to retain the NWA Tag Team Titles

– In 1980, Raschke moved to Georgia Championship Wrestling

– On June 8, 1980, Raschke defeated Austin Idol to win the Georgia Heavyweight Title

– On June 24, Raschke defeated Jay Strongbow to retain the Georgia Heavyweight Title

– On August 1, Raschke fought Mr Wrestling II to a no-contest to retain the Georgia Heavyweight Title

– In late 1980, Raschke moved to Florida to compete for CWF

– On November 21, 1980, Raschke defeated Barry Windham to win the NWA Florida Television Title

– On December 1, Raschke defeated Scott McGhee to retain the NWA Florida Television Title

– On January 11, 1981, Raschke defeated Bubba Douglas to retain the NWA Florida Television Title

– On January 30, Raschke fought Mike Graham to a draw to retain the NWA Florida Television Title

– By 1982, Raschke was full time with the AWA once again

– On May 6, 1984, Raschke & The Crusher defeated The Sheiks (Jerry Blackwell & Ken Patera) to win the AWA Tag Team Titles

– On May 16, Raschke & The Crusher defeated Steve Regal & Nick Bockwinkel to retain the AWA Tag Team Titles

– The next day, Raschke & The Crusher defeated Abdullah The Butcher & Sheik Adnan Al-Kassie to retain the AWA Tag Team Titles

– On May 20, Raschke & The Crusher defeated Sheik Adnan Al-Kassie & Chris Markoff to retain the AWA Tag Team Titles

– On June 8, Raschke & The Crusher defeated Abdullah The Butcher & Jerry Blackwell to retain the AWA Tag Team Titles

– On June 15, Raschke & The Crusher defeated Abdullah The Butcher & Sheik Adnan Al-Kassie to retain the AWA Tag Team Titles

– At Starrcade 1986, Raschke & Hector Guerrero defeated Shaska Whatley & The Barbarian

– On December 29, 1991, Raschke & Ken Patera defeated The Punishers (Hammer & Sledge) to win the PWA Tag Team Titles

– Raschke made a one-off appearance for WCW at Slamboree 1993, teaming with Ivan Koloff in a loss to Brad Armstrong & Thunderbolt Patterson

– Raschke wrestled his final match on February 10, 1996, defeating David Lynch at an independent event in Princeton, WV

– In retirement, Raschke managed a collectibles store in Lake George, Minnesota

– Raschke appeared in the crowd at AEW Full Gear 2021, putting the Iron Claw on Ethan Page