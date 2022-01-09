1/8/22 WWE Supershow results from Glens Falls, NY
Thanks to Jay Simola:
Xia Lee pinned Natalya
Sheamus beat Rick Boogs
Charlotte Flair retained her Smackdown Women’s Title vs Naomi after Sonya DeVille made herself Special Ref and used a fast count
Damien Priest successfully defended The US Championship in an Open Challenge that was answered by Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens and Seth Freakin Rollins
Matt Riddle pinned Austin Theory after hitting A RKO
Becky Lynch retained The Raw Womans Championship in a Triple Threat vs Liv Morgan and Bianca Bel Air
Main Event:
The Bloodline – Uso’s and Roman Reigns defeated The Viking Raiders and Big E