Viewership for last week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling last Thursday on AXS TV: 104,000 total viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.02 (24,000) Highest total viewership for Impact since November 18.https://t.co/fTlYaghtLq pic.twitter.com/qUfB9lKQr8 — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) January 8, 2022

