Two Knockouts no longer with Impact Wrestling

According to PWInsider, pro-wrestling stars Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren have departed from IMPACT and are now free agents. Their final appearance occurred on the 12/31 edition of IMPACT, where they played Undead Bridesmaids.

Lee debuted for IMPACT back in August of 2020, and has been wrestling professionally since 2011. Lauren had been working for IMPACT regularly since her release from WWE last May. She made her in-ring debut back in 2016 after being trained by Jay Lethal, and had previously appeared for IMPACT prior to her short stint in NXT.