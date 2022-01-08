Tom Hannifan joins Impact Wrestling, to call tonight’s Hard To Kill PPV

Tom Hannifan, better known to fans as Tom Phillips in WWE, has joined Impact Wrestling and will begin tonight with being the lead play-by-play for the Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

The news was broken by Renee Paquette on Twitter and she will have him on her podcast Oral Sessions this coming Tuesday. Impact Wrestling later confirmed the news on their Twitter, welcoming Hannifan to the team.

Hannifan, who was released from WWE in May of last year, worked for the company since 2012 where he was lead announcer on all WWE television shows. His official role at WWE was Senior Manager of On Air Talent. In an interview following his release, Tom expressed his surprise that he got cut but understood that he was going to be replaced on Raw by Adnan Virk…who was also released just weeks later.