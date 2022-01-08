Smackdown rating for 01/07/2022

Friday Night Smackdown on FOX drew 2,160,000 viewers in the overnight ratings, up 369,000 viewers from the overnight of the December 24 broadcast. The Christmas Eve show ended up with 1,972,000 viewers when final numbers came in. Last week there was no Smackdown on FOX.

The first hour started strong with 2,247,000 viewers and then dropped to 2,073,000 viewers in the second hour. The first hour number was the most-watched since the July 16, 2021 show. The show delivered a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demo, placing #3 for the night.

