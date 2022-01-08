SI’s top 10 wrestlers of 2021, NJPW vs. NOAH, wrestling stars headed to Maryland

– Sports Illustrated Top Ten Wrestler of 2021

– NJPW vs NOAH ends 6-4-1 (W-L-D) in New Japan’s favour, with LIJ picking up a big win over Kongo & Tanahashi and Okada defeating Kiyomiya and Muto

The largest Professional Wrestling event to ever come to Southern, Maryland. Two big events on the same day, at the same venue. Meet and get pictures with over 30 Pro Wrestling Legends, Hall Of Famers and Current stars.

HOLLYWOOD VOL. FIRE DEPARTMENT

24801 Three Notch Road

Hollywood, MD 20636

HOLLYWOOD CELEBFEST PRO WRESTLING CONVENTION

1:00 PM TILL 5:00 PM

WINTER BLAST HOLLYWOOD 2022

LIVE PRO WRESTLING EVENT

7:00 PM BELL TIME

(Doors Open 6:00 PM)

Pro Wrestling Stars Signed To Appear At Hollywood Celebfest

*AEW Star Adam Cole

*WWE Hall Of Famer Lita

*WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash

*Former WWE Tag Champions The Headbangers

*AEW Star Lio Rush

*AEW Star Thunder Rosa

*Former WCW Champion Lex Luger

*WWE Legend The Brooklyn Brawler

*Angelina Love & Velvet Sky

*AEW Star Serena Deeb

*Kierra Hogan

*Taya Valykrie

*Ring Of Honor Star Quin McKay

*ECW Legend Sabu

*Former WWE Star Skinner

*AEW Star Diamante

*WWE Legend Bushwacker Luke

*WWE Star “Wyatt family Member Eric Rowan

*WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Hart

*WWE Brooklyn Brawler

*Pro Wrestling Legend Black Bart

*Pro Wrestling Legend Tommy Rich

*Pro Wrestling Legend JJ Dillon

*Pro Wrestling Legend Tully Blanchard

*WWE Star James Ellsworth

*Ring Of Honor Star Mandy Leon

