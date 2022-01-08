Sasha Banks out of action due to injury

Sasha Banks will be missing the Royal Rumble and be out for up to two months following a foot injury she suffered last Sunday night at a non-televised live event in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

WWE.COM reported that while there are no broken bones, an MRI revealed she suffered a bruised calcaneus, or in other simpler terms, a bruised heel. The calcaneus is what separates the bone from the skin and acts as a pad in between, making it very painful to move if it becomes damaged or bruised.

The injury happened in a match against Charlotte Flair after Banks landed badly following a backbreaker, with her knee buckling underneath her weight. To make matters worse, Charlotte’s knee also landed on her ankle upon landing. The finish came quickly with Flair hitting the Natural Selection for the pinfall. Banks was helped to the back by the referee and Dr. Chris Amann.