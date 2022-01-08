Ric Flair owns the rights to “The Man” name

Becky Lynch has been going by Big Time Becks on WWE programming as of late and appears to have dropped the nickname of ‘The Man.’ According to Ric Flair on his latest podcast (via The Wrestling Observer Newsletter), that’s because he owns the name. He has suggested in the past that this is the case, but it seems WWE is no longer attempting to fight him over it.

Flair said on his show that she can’t be ‘The Man’ anymore because he owns the rights to that name. He alluded to this in a now deleted Instagram post that took a shot at Lynch.