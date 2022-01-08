Notes on Kyle O’Reilly, Tom Phillips, and Chris Adonis

– Former WWE announcer Tom Phillips will be replacing Matt Striker on the Impact Commentary Team beginning with the Hard To Kill PPV.

– AEW has filed trademark for the name “Paragon” as well as for the logo pictured below. Given the fact that Kyle O’Reilly used the word in his promo this past week to refer to the trio, its likely this will be the name of the former Undisputed Era going forward.

– Happy birthday to…

He holds the distinction of having won the @nwa National Championship twice while having never lost it once! He is an A-lister who makes #StrictlyBusiness an elite organization…and today is @ChrisAdonis’s birthday! Who will Adonis place in the “Master Lock” next? pic.twitter.com/FwEJO6O0Vr — NWA (@nwa) January 8, 2022

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)