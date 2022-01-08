Notes on Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Jim Ross

– AEW TNT champion Cody Rhodes was forced to withdraw from tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts special after he wasn’t medically cleared to compete for tonight’s show. Cody has now issued an announcement on his Instagram Story story regarding the withdrawal, noting that both he and wife Brandi Rhodes are currently “in isolation with family that have tested positive for COVID.” You can read his full announcement below:

“I appreciate everybody reaching out. Brandi and I are in isolation with family that have unfortunately tested positive for COVID. It’s been a scary time dealing with such a strong virus and the complications that can come with it. We are doing all we can to nurse and protect the family during this time. I will remain in quarantine as long as needed. Every day is more encouraging. Thank you immensely for your support and respect of our privacy. Thank you to AEW for understanding and allowing me to be where I am needed today, and for still allowing the TNT Title to be represented. I look forward to being back soon. All the love in the world!”

Due to Cody’s withdrawal, his brother Dustin Rhodes will now face Sammy Guevara tonight in a match for the interim TNT Championship. The card will be broadcast live on TNT at 8:00 pm ET.

