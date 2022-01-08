Jake Atlas posts an injury update

Jan 8, 2022 - by James Walsh

Jake Atlas says he won’t be gone for long after he suffered a knee injury at the AEW Rampage tapings this week. As reported, Atlas hurt his knee in his match with Adam Cole during the Rampage tapings after AEW Dynamite.

That match aired on tonight’s show and after the bout, Atlas posted to Twitter to update fans. He wrote:

“I’m so freaking proud of that match. Thank you @AdamColePro for pushing me to give you ME. My knee will be just fine. Thank you guys for your concern. I won’t be gone long! AEWRampage”

I’m so freaking proud of that match. Thank you @AdamColePro for pushing me to give you ME. My knee will be just fine. Thank you guys for your concern. I won’t be gone long! ✨ #AEWRampage

— (@JakeAtlasReal) January 8, 2022

