Jade Cargill almost didn’t win the AEW TBS title

Jade Cargill became the first ever AEW TBS champion on Dynamite, defeating Ruby Soho in the tournament finals. However, that almost didn’t happen.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the original plan was always for Jade to become the champion, but AEW discussed changing the finish. The discussion happened not long after the brackets were announced, as Big Swole appeared to give away the winner on Twitter.

She wrote at the time: “Should be the one y’all still owe but we know it’ll be Jade.”

While there were talks to change it up, they ultimately stuck to the plan.