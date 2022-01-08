Hulk Hogan health update

In November of 2021, Ric Flair mentioned during his podcast that Hulk Hogan has been dealing with “some really bad health issues.”

During an appearance on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, Hogan’s longtime manager Jimmy Hart provided an update…

“Well, he’s doing a lot better. Still, after 12 back surgeries, hips, and knees, he’s doing so much better. He’s been taking this therapy every week and it’s been really improving him more and more so he can get up and get about pretty good now. He still looks good. He always has the hair and has the tan. His upper body is unbelievable. He always looks the part. He can still do an interview at the drop of a hat. He knows what to say and when to say it. He is such a magnet. People love him no matter where we go. It’s crazy.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)’