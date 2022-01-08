Hard To Kill PPV Report, Impact Wrestling, 1/8/22

Join us tonight for an incredible PPV from Impact Wrestling, Hard to Kill!

Triple Threat for the Impact World Title

Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose (c)

Will Matt Cardona finally fulfill his dream of being a World Champion? Will W. Morrissey stand alone and claim the championship he says is already his? Will Moose prove he is the God of professional wrestling?

ROH World Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

ROH World Championship is on the line on an Impact Wrestling PPV. Ian Riccaboni and Bobby Cruise will add commentary. AEW can claim they are opening the Forbidden Door, but Impact continues to prove they are actually leading the way.

Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James (c)

Will Mickie James bring the Knockouts World Championship to the WWE Royal Rumble or maybe Deonna Purrazzo will?

Impact X Division Title Match

Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel (c)If Maclin fails to win, he can no longer challenge for the title as long as Miguel is champion.

Knockouts Ultimate X

Chelsea Green vs. Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Impact Digital Media Champion, Jordynne Grace.

The winner will receive a Knockouts World Championship Title Match.

Hardcore War

Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Violence By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Joe Doering) and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson)

No Rules. This should be brutal.

Jonah vs. Josh Alexander

Jonah has had the best of the former Impact World Champion, but Josh wants to get payback in this grudge match.

Pre-show Match

Chris Bey vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Ace Austin vs. Laredo Kid

High flying mayhem to start the night on the pre-show.

D’Lo Brown and Tom Hannifan (formerly Tom Phillips in WWE) will be on the call tonight. Matt Stryker has left the company.

Countdown Show

Match 1. Jake Something VS Madman Fulton

These two start off with a series of power moves. Fulton gets a two count off two chokeslams. He misses a third attempt and Jake blocks it and hits an abyss (a sidewalk slam) and gets the pinfall.

Winner Jake Something

Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona are interviewed backstage. Chelsea says she is ready to become the #1 contender for the Knockouts Champion. Matt says this is finally his night. Tonight, is their honeymoon. They will fulfill their dream.

Match 2. Ace Austin VS Laredo Kid VS Speedball, Mike Bailey VS Chris Bey

Hikuleo is absent from ringside. We will pay attention to see if it stays that way.

Bailey tries to show respect and shake everyone’s hand pre match. Ace refuses and Bey kicks him. Bailey quickly recovers and lays in a series of lightning kicks to Ace and Bey. Bey re-enters and gets monkey flipped from the ring with Bailey from Laredo. Ace attacks Kid from behind. He lays in a series of boots to the back. Ace then lays in a few chops. Bey lays out Ace and Kid with some impressive kicks. Ace recovers and Bailey double dropkicks them both. This match is high spot showcase.

Bailey and Kid have been friendly, but they start shoving each other on the floor. Ace hurls himself on both of them and Bey. Ace got really high in the air on that move. Bailey hits a springboard, Spanish fly to the floor next. Wow. Kid hits a driver and a corkscrew off the top rope on Bailey for a two count. He goes for a third, and Ace blocks it. Bey re-enters and they all go at it. Bey hits a cutter on Ace and then Kid. Bailey hits a moonsault and spinning kick to Ace. He then gets the pinfall after connecting a inverted moonsault, double knee to the spin onto Ace.

Winner. Mike Bailey

A vignette airs hyping the event.

Main Card.

Match 1. Knockouts Ultimate X Match. Chelsea Green VS Tasha Steelz VS Lady Frost VS Rosemary VS Alisha Edwards VS Jordynne Grace, The Digital Media Champion

The winner will gain a shot at the Knockouts Championship.

All the women start in the ring together. The match starts quickly. Chelsea hits a blockbuster on Alisha. Grace works over Rosemary in the corner. Steelz hits a ranna on Chelsea but takes a spinebuster from Grace. Savanah Evans enters as does Havok and both interfere. Alisha and Chelsea take the opportunity to leap from the top rope together on to everyone on the floor. Lady Frost takes to air next and does a senton to the floor. Grace and Frost climb the structure. Grace makes it to the cable and starts working her way across the ring. Frost tries to pull her down but fails. Steelz gets her down. Chelsea can’t make it across the cables and crashes to the mat. Alisha starts hitting everyone with a kendo stick. She heads to the cables. She shimmies her way across, but Rosemary fails her attempt. They took a nasty fall to the mat. Steelz goes to the cables with Grace right behind her. Grace takes her down with a hanging powerbomb. That was brutal.