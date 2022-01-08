Hard To Kill 2022 live on pay-per-view tonight

Live tonight from The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas, Impact Wrestling presents its first pay-per-view of the year, Hard To Kill. The full card is as follows:

Moose vs Matt Cardona vs W. Morrissey in a three-way match for the Impact World title; Mickie James vs Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas death match for the Impact Knockouts title; Trey Miguel vs Steve Maclin for the Impact X Division title; Alisha Edwards vs Chelsea Green vs Jordynne Grace vs Lady Frost vs Rosemary vs Tasha Steelz in an Ultimate X match with the winner becoming the number one contender for the Impact Knockouts title; Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath and Rhino vs. Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering in a 10-man hardcore war; Jonathan Gresham vs Chris Sabin for the ROH World title; Josh Alexander vs Jonah; and Ace Austin vs Chris Bey vs Jake Something vs Laredo Kid in a four-way match in the pre-show.

The Hard To Kill pay-per-view is also available for purchase on FITE.TV.