GLOW’s Matilda the Hun passes away

Jan 8, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Deanna Booher was best known to wrestling fans as Matilda the Hun from the 1980’s women’s wrestling promotion GLOW which was later fictionalized for a popular Netflix series.

Booher had been suffering from various health issues recently and spent a lot of time in the hospital. Booher has sadly passed away at the age of 70.

The California native was portrayed as a monster villain during her run with the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Booher stood 6’3″ and was billed at 315 pounds.

Deanna was a legitimate collegiate wrestler at El Camino Junior College.

