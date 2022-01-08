Former Ring of Honor boss Cary Silkin reacts to all the recent WWE NXT releases (via Wrestling Inc.):

“To quote the great W.C. Fields, ‘it baffles science.’ It makes no sense. I mean, when the whole thing went down with Triple H, and I don’t know how his health is. I am close with Brian Kendrick and he said, ‘Yeah, he had a heart procedure,’ but that was months ago. WWE, at least what I saw, correct me if I am wrong, they basically dismantled NXT to what we knew. Then with yesterday with Regal, and Road Dogg. And speaking to this guy or that guy, and I don’t speak to many. It was brought to my knowledge that Road Dogg and Triple H were really close. So, I don’t know, maybe Vince McMahon is going crazy, completely crazy. I did communicate with Samoa Joe today, just to say, ‘Hey man, I am sure you’re going to be fine.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I am going to take a month off and just sort it out,’ and see what his next move is. But there’s a lot of that going on.”