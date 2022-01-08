Big Swole on Tony Khan’s response to her criticism about diversity in AEW

“When I read the TK tweet, it was, not necessarily sent to me, but I got a text message saying, ‘Do not respond to him, it’s not worth it.’ At that time, I was already a little zooted because it was about to be New Year’s. I looked at it and I was like, ‘Wow, this is a lot.

“Wow this is alot to process and read between the lines and I saw the uproar and first instinct was ugh you could have stop there and then you continue to promote a Match?”

Overall, I’m very disappointed. A person with that pedigree should know how to respond in a way that doesn’t come off in the most negative way possible,” she continued.

“Just to have like some sort of grace ? You praise me about helping the division and the company and will welcome me back anytime and then you put out this tweet?”

“I was very disappointed. Embarrassed, even. Embarrassed for the people that are there. I really couldn’t believe it. Did he even listen to the podcast? Obviously not because it went completely off the rails. You went completely to counting brown people. If was truly about counting brown people, I would be naming certain demographics.”

“And to answer anyone’s questions, No there has NOT been a apology or Call from Tony or the company… maybe he feels he felt he didn’t say anything wrong in that tweet and then sends out his people from the company to say how their experiences in the company is then mines with their own tweet.s”

“In a way its Like a dig at me in the middle of it …like would you have shared this if I didn’t speak up? Or would have they spoken up about about their spots if this never happen no sweet heart.”

source: Swole Call in Podcast