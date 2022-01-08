1/8/22 AEW Battle of the Belts Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Match #1 – Singles Match to crown the Interim AEW TNT Champion: Dustin Rhodes (w/Arn Anderson) vs. Sammy Guevara

Rhodes and Guevara shake hands, and then Rhodes drops him with a shoulder tackle. Guevara comes back and runs the ropes, but Rhodes drops him with an arm-drag. Guevara comes back with a hip-toss, and they stand at a stalemate. Guevara applies a side-headlock, but Rhodes backs him into the ropes and sends him off. Guevara runs the ropes, but Rhodes asks for a breather. Guevara poses in the corner, and then Rhodes kicks him in the midsection and delivers an uppercut. Rhodes sends Guevara off the ropes, but Guevara rolls him up for two. Guevara sends Rhodes to the ropes, but Rhodes holds on to stop the momentum. Guevara sends Rhodes to the floor and follows him out. Guevara delivers shots around ringside and sends Rhodes into the barricade. Guevara tries to slam Rhodes into the steel steps, but Rhodes blocks it and slams Guevara’s knee into the steps. Rhodes drops Guevara with a pile driver on the floor and rolls back into the ring. Guevara gets back into the ring at the nine count, and Rhodes gets a quick two count on him as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rhodes takes Guevara to the corner and delivers a chop. Rhodes delivers a series of right hands and sends Guevara to the other corner. Rhodes goes for a monkey flip, but Guevara shoves him away and drops Rhodes with a clothesline. Rhodes rolls to the floor, but Guevara takes him out with a double springboard flip. Guevara rolls Rhodes back into the ring and spears him in the corner. Guevara delivers an enzuigiri and goes for the double springboard cutter, but Rhodes catches him and drops him with the Cross Rhodes. Rhodes goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Rhodes takes Guevara to the corner and drops him with Code Red. Rhodes goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out again. Rhodes picks Guevara up, but Guevara gets free and delivers the GTH. Guevara goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Fuego Del Sol rushes out and sets up a table on the floor. Arn Anderson goes after Fuego and acts like he is going for a glock. Fuego backs away and Guevara sets up for a Spanish Fly from the apron through the table. Rhodes counters out, but Guevara connects with a pump kick.

Guevara goes after Rhodes, but Rhodes counters and drives Guevara through the table with a Canadian Destroyer. Rhodes gets Guevara back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Rhodes delivers a pair of Cross Rhodes and sets up for the Tiger Driver, but Guevara counters with a kick. Rhodes delivers a shot, but Guevara fires right back and both men are down. They go after each other and exchange roll-ups, and then Guevara finally gets a three count on one final roll-up.

Winner and Interim AEW TNT Champion: Sammy Guevara

-After the match, David Crockett presents Guevara with the interim title, and then Rhodes and Guevara share a hug. Daniel Garcia gets in the ring and gets in Guevara’s face. They exchange shots and brawl around the ring. Referees rush the ring and pull them apart.

Tony Schiavone interviews Sammy Guevara backstage. Guevara says he doesn’t give a shit about Daniel Garcia, and he issues a challenge to Garcia for Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Taz has joined the commentary team for the next match.

Match #2 – FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks (c) (w/Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. Matt Sydal

Sydal connects with a few quick kicks to Starks’ hamstrings, and then drops him with a kick to the face. Sydal goes for a cover, but Starks kicks out. Starks comes back and slams Sydal to the mat, and then charges at him in the corner. Sydal kicks Starks in the head and sends him to the floor. Sydal follows him out, but Hobbs gets in between them as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Starks drops Sydal with a few clotheslines, and then drops him with a neck-breaker. Starks goes for the cover, but Sydal kicks out. Sydal comes back and sends Starks to the corner, and then connects with a sliding double knee strike. Sydal puts Starks up top, but Starks counters and goes for an avalanche Rochambeau. Sydal counters and takes Starks back to the mat. Sydal delivers a Michinoku Driver and goes for the cover, but Starks kicks out. Sydal gets a roll-up for two, but Starks powers out and goes for Rochambeau. Sydal gets free and delivers a knee strike. Sydal kicks Starks in the head and drops him with the Lightning Spiral. Sydal goes for the cover, but Starks kicks out. Sydal goes up top and delivers a Meteora. Sydal goes for the cover, but Starks gets his foot on the ropes. Starks comes back with a Spear and Rochambeau and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still FTW Champion: Ricky Starks

-After the match, Starks and Hobbs attack Sydal. Lee Moriarty and Dante Martin rush the ring to make the save, and then Martin and Hobbs get face-to-face.

Announced for this Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-Interim AEW TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

-CM Punk vs. Wardlow

-Dante Martin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

-Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

Match #3 – AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) (w/Jamie Hayter and Rebel) vs. Riho

Rebel and Hayter grab Riho’s ankle as she walks around the ring. Baker attacks Riho from behind, but Riho counters back and sends Baker to the floor. Riho goes for a dive to the floor, but Baker dodges it and Riho takes out Rebel. Baker drops Riho with a Slingblade on the floor and wraps her around the ring post. Hayter tells Baker to think about what happened to Rebel, and Riho takes advantage. Riho gets Baker back into the ring and delivers a dropkick, but Baker comes back and sends her to the corner. Baker stomps on Riho in the corner and taunts her as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Riho delivers a double stomp to Baker. Riho goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Baker fights back and they exchange forearm shots. Baker sends Riho to the corner, but Riho counters with boots to the face. Riho drops Baker with a hurricanrana and delivers a knee strike in the corner. Riho goes for a suplex, but Baker counters. Riho trips Baker into the ropes and delivers the Tiger Feint Kick. Riho goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Riho applies a single-leg Boston Crab, and then folders over to deepen the hold. Baker makes it to the ropes, but Riho drags her to the corner. Riho sets up for the double stomp, but Rebel pulls Baker to the apron. Riho delivers the double stomp to Rebel and goes back up top. Riho goes for the double stomp on Baker, but Baker dodges it and delivers a forearm shot. Baker delivers the Air Raid Crash and goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Baker goes for the Stomp, but Riho dodges and delivers right hands. Baker delivers an elbow, but Riho delivers a forearm shot. Baker counters Riho again and goes for the Lockjaw, but Riho makes it to the ropes.

Hayter and Rebel get involved again and Baker goes for the Lockjaw, but Riho rolls through for a two count. Baker delivers the Stomp and goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Rebel hands the title belt to Baker after Hayter threw it in the ring, and then Paul Turner kicks Rebel out. Riho sends Baker into Hayter and drops Baker with the Crucifix Bomb. Riho drops Baker with a Northern Lights suplex and goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Riho goes for the running knee, but Baker counters with an up kick. Baker delivers a kick to the face, and follows with the Stomp. Baker goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Baker locks in Lockjaw and Riho taps out.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

-After the match, Rebel tries to hand the title to Baker, but Hayter takes it from Rebel. Hayter hands it to Baker and they hug. Baker, Hayter, and Rebel celebrate as the show comes to a close.