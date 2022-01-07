Thunder Rosa on Mercedes Martinez being back in AEW

Speaking to Renee Paquette on a new episode of Oral Sessions, AEW star Thunder Rosa discussed Mercedes Martinez joining AEW and their brewing feud. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Thunder Rosa on Mercedes Martinez joining AEW: “My head still hurts. She hits hard. It’s great. I think we need more veterans that are able to guide the young, new talent that we still have. The learning curve is so big in our division because we have a lot of people who have been in this business less than ten years. Like it or not, there’s a lot of stuff that we all still need to learn and she is a book of knowledge.”

On their past matches together: “Every time I’ve stepped in the ring with her, because we’ve had a lot of matches in the independent scene, they get better and better and better and better. So what you guys are about to see in the next couple of months is going to be fire. Because you have somebody who is a super freakin good veteran that knows what she’s doing, and then you’ve got fiery, babyface Thunder Rosa right now. It’s going to be money, inside and outside the ring. If you go on YouTube and see our matches that we have had in the last couple of months, you’re going to know what I’m talking about. Because we both can go. I just hope the world is ready to see what’s next.”