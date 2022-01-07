Scott Armstrong comments on WWE release

As previously noted, WWE producer and referee Scott Armstrong was among yesterday’s releases by the company. Armstrong commented on his release earlier today via Twitter, which you can view below, thanking people for the well wishes:

“Losing a good gig is never easy, no matter what the occupation, so sometimes ya just gotta get back to basics! #Biscuits TY for all the well wishes from everyone! I just need a click to reset…Oh and @SeanRossSapp saying I’m 62…C’MON…I’m a ‘Really YOUNG 60’ 05/04/61”

Scott Armstrong had been with WWE since 2006. He was among the COVID-19-related furloughs in April 2020. He was later able to return to work in October of that year.