2021 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: PPV of the year?

All Out (38%, 151 Votes)

WrestleMania 37 (25%, 99 Votes)

Full Gear (13%, 51 Votes)

Double or Nothing (11%, 44 Votes)

Royal Rumble (6%, 24 Votes)

Money In The Bank (3%, 13 Votes)

SummerSlam (3%, 12 Votes)

Total Voters: 394

Past winners:

2020 – Royal Rumble

2019 – NXT TakeOver: Wargames

2018 – Wrestling Kingdom 12

2017 – Wrestle Kingdom 11

2016 – NXT TakeOver: Toronto