Notes on Sarah Schreiber, JTG, Alisha, and Serena Deeb

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: Former WWE Superstar JTG returns to New Wave Pro on January 22nd in West Terre Haute, Indiana, to take on Lord Crewe, Don’t Die Miles defends his New Wave Pro Championship against Max The Impaler. Other Midwest wrestling stars such as Sage Philips, Aaron Williams, Ace Perry, Eric Dillinger, Solomon Tupu and more will be involved in exciting matches.

THREE new match sponsors to announce soon! We genuinely enjoy making connections with brands, companies and individuals and do our best to work together and highlight those who support us. We'll be doing a lot of spotlighting on our partners over the next two weeks! pic.twitter.com/PFrCnbFJ6S — New Wave Pro (#NWPTenYears – 1/22) (@NewWave_Pro) January 7, 2022

– Happy birthday to Impact’s Alisha. She will be in action on Saturday..

I’m ready!

It’s my time!

And I’m definitely HARD TO KILL! Let’s make history ladies 🖤#SHESHARDCORE pic.twitter.com/xIMGIJWSRE — Alisha (@MrsAIPAlisha) January 7, 2022

– WWE interviewer Sarah Schreiber is now engaged to Chad Dunbar

– All Elite Wrestling posted the following sit down interview with Serena Deeb