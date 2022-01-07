Notes on Sarah Schreiber, JTG, Alisha, and Serena Deeb

Jan 7, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: Former WWE Superstar JTG returns to New Wave Pro on January 22nd in West Terre Haute, Indiana, to take on Lord Crewe, Don’t Die Miles defends his New Wave Pro Championship against Max The Impaler. Other Midwest wrestling stars such as Sage Philips, Aaron Williams, Ace Perry, Eric Dillinger, Solomon Tupu and more will be involved in exciting matches.

– Happy birthday to Impact’s Alisha. She will be in action on Saturday..

– WWE interviewer Sarah Schreiber is now engaged to Chad Dunbar

– All Elite Wrestling posted the following sit down interview with Serena Deeb

