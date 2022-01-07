LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– The post-WWE Day 1 edition of SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package looking at how new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar reunited with Paul Heyman on this week’s RAW, just days after winning the title at Day 1. We’re now live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut as Michael Cole welcomes us to the first SmackDown of 2022. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who comes out by himself. Reigns gets a pop and heads to the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. He stops at the entrance-way and raises the title in the air as pyro goes off.

Reigns takes the mic and calls on New England to acknowledge him. He says he misses one week and everything falls apart. He says when you’re in isolation, you do a lot of thinking. Reigns says there’s so many things he wanted to say and do, so many people he wanted to say, but two people, and he doesn’t want to ever see those two in his life again. Those two are WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. The music interrupts and out comes Heyman and Lesnar. They hit the ring as Reigns looks on.

Heyman takes the mic and goes to do a grand introduction for Lesnar, but Lesnar stops him and just steps closer to Reigns, getting in his face. Lesnar mocks Heyman’s introduction now, and introduces himself to Reigns as the reigning, defending, WWE Champion of the world. Heyman gives him props for the intro, saying it was better for him. Lesnar then mocks Reigns, telling him to acknowledge him. Lesnar says Reigns always has a lot to say, but Lesnar doesn’t. Lesnar says he got what he wanted last Saturday at Day 1, Reigns got what he wanted. Now why don’t we give everybody what they want. Fans pop.

Lesnar proposes Title vs. Title, Champ vs. Champ. He tells Reigns to let’s do this. Reigns takes a few steps back, and says it’s a good idea, but it’s not his idea. Some fans boo. Reigns steps to Lesnar and says this is his show, and we do what he says on his time, and on top of that, Reigns doesn’t do business with people who do business with trash like Heyman. Heyman asks Reigns how can he talk to him, of all the people in the world, like this? Heyman takes credit for Reigns having his title and keeping it. Heyman goes on about protecting Reigns from Lesnar, and loving him because he was his Tribal Chief. Lesnar interrupts and asks Heyman what he just said.

Heyman says while Lesnar was gone, Reigns was all he had, and he worshipped the ground he walked on. Lesnar tells Heyman to shut up. Reigns tells Lesnar not to speak to Heyman like that. Or what?, Lesnar asks. Heyman, a bit scared, asks Lesnar not to speak to Reigns like that. Lesnar says he told Heyman to shut up. Reigns suddenly levels Lesnar with a Superman Punch. Reigns exits the ring as an angry Lesnar looks on from the mat, and a shocked Heyman looks on. Reigns yells back at Lesnar about how the Universal Title is his.

– We see Rick Boogs backstage getting ready with WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. We go to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.