Former NXT creative writer Ryan Katz comments on release from WWE

Ryan Katz, who was part of NXT’s creative team and who was released yesterday along with 12 others, wrote in a message on Facebook that his run in WWE was “extraordinary” and was the first employee of the WWE Performance Center, brought in to be a protege and apprentice to the late, great Dusty Rhodes.

“The talent I worked with, the cultures I learned from, the international travel, friends, creative work, passion, dedication, and sacrifice have all allowed me to live my life with a smile on my face and love in my heart,” Katz said in a long statement.

Katz said that when he received the dreaded phone call, he wasn’t sad or angry, but actually laughed a little, admitting he knows he will be fine either way.

“I have a wife that loves me, a puppy that adores me, and judging by messages, calls and things I’ve been reading, my effect on people has been positive and through it all my influence was kind and full of respect,” he continued.

Katz thanked Canyon Ceman, Bill DeMott, Matt Bloom, William Regal and Dusty for always believing in him, supporting him, respect him, and guiding him.

“I was fortunate to be one of the few that gets to ‘live the dream’ and lived every second of it with heart, passion, love and commitment. To all the coaches, staff and talent I have ever worked with I thank you for allowing me to be part of your lives and dreams,” Katz wrote.

Katz had one final tip to those who were fortunate enough not to get cut but are bummed out, sad, and angry.

“Leave it at the door. You’re there for a purpose and go make it happen. I left you all a final statement of motivation in the Dogg House. Read it, live it and go be UNDENIABLE.”