Chris Jericho to be featured on TruTV series “Fast Foodies”

TruTV has announced that the second season of their series Fast Foodies will launch on January 27, with AEW wrestler Chris Jericho as one of the celebrity guests. You can find the press release and the trailer below.

truTV WORKS UP YOUR APPETITE IN SIZZLING SEASON TWO TRAILER OF “FAST FOODIES” AHEAD OF ITS JANUARY 27 RETURN

NEW CELEBRITY GUESTS JILLIAN BELL, ADAM PALLY, THE LUCAS BROTHERS, JON GABRUS AND SEASON 1 FOODIE FAVE JOEL MCHALE JOIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CHRIS JERICHO, JESSE TYLER FERGUSON, BARON DAVIS, NIKKI GLASER, NATASHA LEGGERO AND MORE

Los Angeles – January 5, 2022 – truTV is bringing new mouthwatering delights for the second season of the hit cooking reality series, “Fast Foodies,” returning on Thursday, January 27 to truTV at 10PM. The 12-episode season brings a raucous slew of fresh celebrity guests with fast food cravings.

New guests in the deliciously fun cooking competition series include Jillian Bell (“22 Jump Street”), Keith and Kenneth Lucas (“Just for Laughs”), Adam Pally (“Champaign Ill”), Jon Gabrus (“Game Over, Man!”) Horatio Sanz (“Saturday Night Live”) and returning fan-favorite foodie Joel McHale (“Community”).

Previously announced guests included Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”), Baron Davis, Nikki Glaser (“FBOY ISLAND”), Chris Jericho (“AEW”), Reggie Watts (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”), Natasha Leggero (“The Honeymoon Stand Up Special”), Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”) and more.

In “Fast Foodies,” “Top Chef” winners Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and “Iron Chef” winner Justin Sutherland compete to perfectly recreate and then skillfully reimagine a celebrity guest’s favorite fast-food dish. These culinary masters come prepared to showcase their love of pop culture, fast-food legends and their expert skills to win the “Chompionship Trophy.”

The inaugural season reached over 20 million viewers across linear and digital platform to date and featured Joel McHale (“Community”), James Van Der Beek (“Bad Hair”), Andy Richter (“Conan”), Amanda Seales (“Insecure”), Ron Funches (“Top Secret Videos”), Charlotte McKinney (“Fantasy Island”), Kevin Heffernan & Steve Lemme (“Tacoma FD”), Fortune Feimster (“Sweet & Salty”), GaTa (“Dave”), and Bobby Lee (“Splitting Up Together”).

From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, “Fast Foodies” is produced by Shed Media for truTV, with Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon serving as executive producers, along with Michael Rucker. Rucker also serves as showrunner.

Fast Foodies returns 10PM on Thursday, January 27 on truTV.