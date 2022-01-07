AEW to announce change to Battle of the Belts

AEW is scheduled to announce a change to the card for Saturday’s Battle of The Belts event.

AEW noted on Twitter last night that a change has been made to the Battle of The Belts card due to medical protocol. No other details were provided, but the match change will be announced during tonight’s taped Rampage episode on TNT.

AEW only has two matches announced for the one-hour Battle of The Belts event as of this writing – Riho vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, and Sammy Guevara vs. AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes.

Regarding the change, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that word from AEW says everyone is OK, but one match had to be changed due to a late medical issue, believed to be related to COVID-19, but not confirmed yet. Rhodes was reportedly not in Newark, NJ for Wednesday’s Dynamite TBS premiere, but there’s no word yet on if his Battle of The Belts match is being changed.

Rhodes did post a pro-vaccine message to his Instagram Stories on Thursday morning, writing, “Please get vaccinated – if not for yourself, for the young kids/babies who can’t defend themselves as easily from Covid”

AEW Battle of The Belts will air this Saturday on TNT at 8pm ET, live from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC. The local start time is 7pm ET, indicating that they may tape other matches before the show.

