Spoilers: AEW Dark Elevation taping results including Jersey Shore Cast Wrestling

AEW taped matches before last night’s Dynamite for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below from the show, per PWInsider:

* Jay Lethal & Sonny Kiss defeated Jaden Bower & Chris Bueller.

* Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura defeated Skye Blue & Tina San Antonio.

* FTR won a match.

* Leyla Hirsh & Red Velvet won a bout.

* Will Hobbs won a bout via the Human Torture Rack.

* QT Marshall defeated MTV Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Zack Clayton.

* Andrade El Idolo defeated Avery Good.

* The Acclaimed defeated Kevin KM Matthews & Joey Ace.

* Dante Martin defeated Action Andretti wit a double jump standing moonsault.

* 10 & Alex Reynolds & John Silver defeated Private Party & The Blade with Matt Hardy