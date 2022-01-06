Roman Reigns returning on Friday’s Smackdown

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been medically cleared to return to SmackDown following his positive COVID-19 test.

WWE just announced that Reigns has been cleared and will be appearing for Friday’s SmackDown on FOX from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was previously announced for Friday’s SmackDown. Lesnar, while watching Bobby Lashley win the RAW main event to become his new #1 contender for a title shot at the WWE Royal Rumble, told the camera man that he will see Reigns at SmackDown.

Reigns was scheduled to defend his title against Lesnar last Saturday at WWE Day 1, but he was pulled due to a positive COVID-19 test. Lesnar was added to the RAW main event, which saw him capture the WWE Title by defeating Lashley, former champion Big E, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins. It’s believed that Lesnar vs. Reigns is still the plan for WrestleMania 38, but the way they will get there has been changed.

WWE’s announcement noted that Paul Heyman will also be on Friday’s SmackDown. This week’s RAW saw Heyman and Lesnar reunite, just two weeks after Reigns fired Heyman.

WWE wrote, “Roman Reigns has been medically cleared and is set to return at tomorrow’s Friday Night SmackDown. The Universal Champion was unable to compete at WWE Day 1 after testing positive for COVID. His slated opponent Brock Lesnar was added to the WWE Championship Fatal 5-Way Match and went on to capture the title. On this week’s Raw, Lesnar warned Reigns that he was heading to the blue brand this week. What will be in store when this explosive confrontation goes down tomorrow night? Don’t miss the massive encounter this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.”

Stay tuned for more on the first SmackDown of 2022, which will feature more fallout from WWE Day 1 and build for The Rumble.