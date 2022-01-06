Rey Fenix suffers nasty broken arm on Dynamite

Rey Fenix of The Lucha Bros suffered a nasty broken arm last night on Dynamite after a bad landing.

The incident came when Luchasaurus chokeslammed Fenix from the apron and onto a table at ringside. Unfortunately, Fenix’s right hand snapped upon impact and made for one of the nastiest injury visuals on television.

Fenix and Penta went on to lose their AEW Tag Team titles to Jurassic Express, ending a four-month reign for the duo.

Fenix was transported to a hospital after the match and considering the break, surgery is most likely required to fix it.

You can watch what happened below but warning, it contains images that might not be suitable for everyone.

Rey Fenix’s arm looks broken 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bdkPNo3Zry — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) January 6, 2022

I’m crying for @ReyFenixMx right now. — Matt Sydal (@MattSydal) January 6, 2022