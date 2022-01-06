NXT consultant Gabe Sapolsky released from WWE

Gabe Sapolsky, who co-founded Ring of Honor, EVOLVE, Dragon Gate USA, and worked for other well-known indie promotions as a booker before being scooped up by Triple H to work as a consultant on NXT, has also been let go from WWE.

“Looks like the end of the road. Thank you everyone. Love you all,” Sapolsky wrote on Twitter today.

When WWE began its partnership with EVOLVE, Triple H and Sapolsky started working together and eventually he got recruited to be part of HHH’s NXT team. Many from EVOLVE migrated to NXT and WWE then bought out the indie promotion in mid-2020, handing over the rights to the name and most importantly their video library.

Sapolsky is known for having one of the best minds in the business and was often lauded as a great booker.

The 49-year-old had been working as a consultant for WWE since January 2018.