Nick Dinsmore steps down from Midwest All Pro Wrestling

Nick “Eugene” Dinsmore posted on his Facebook page:



I have enjoyed the past 6 years. After much consideration and contemplation, I have decided to step down from Midwest All Pro Wrestling. I have sold the Sioux Falls based pro wrestling company that I created and operated for the past 6 years. The decision was extremely difficult and I have nothing but great memories from MAP. I am positive the new ownership will continue to operate the company with the same amount of love and care as I did.