LuFisto set to be inducted into Indie Wrestling hall of fame

LuFisto is the latest name to be announced as an inductee into the inaugural Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame class. GCW announced on Thursday that the wrestling veteran is the sixth inductee into the class, joining Jerry Lynn, Homicide, Ruckus, Dave Prazak, and Tracy Smothers.

The Hall of Fame will hold its first ceremony on January 22nd during GCW’s weekend in New York City.